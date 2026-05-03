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Susanna Mills's avatar
Susanna Mills
8hEdited

Thank you for an excellent article. Perhaps it’s time for the diaspora to leave and go back home to Zim etc where tobacco grows exceptionally well & there’s few cameras because electricity is so sporadic !? It’s crossing my mind more and more every time I read an article like this. Dr. Brian Ardis said 5 Eyes countries would do this two years ago already. He’s a great doctor to listen to regarding the amazing healing properties of nicotine. I think it was this interview:

https://rumble.com/v60aq3z-what-the-fda-is-hiding-about-nicotine-will-shock-you-w-dr.-ardis.html

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Emily Garcia's avatar
Emily Garcia
6h

"If “eas[ing] long-term pressure on the National Health Service, and build[ing] a healthier Britain” are the alibis for this fascism, then what do they intend to do about junk food, alcohol, seed oils, glyphosate, microplastics, fluoride in the water, or any of the hundreds of other dietary intakes, voluntary and involuntary, that are causing “pressure on the National Health Service”, and generally making us unhealthier." The answer regarding first two items on the list is - quite a bit. NHS England planned to make the UK a 'smoke free' country by 2030; they are also coming for alcohol users, meat eaters, and the obese in a serious way. (Cue for me to get on with finishing part 2 of my series, which details this.)

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