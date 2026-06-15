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Bob
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The thing that Kennard elaborates on, how modern society is run by banks and corporations, is also a thing that he's trying to pretend isn't happening. Otherwise he would let go of any thinking about supporting any political party or even wasting breath talking about it.

Kennard is a person I refer to as "gets it but doesn't get it' and I think it might be worse than being a Daily Mail reader (that term seems so quaint now).

For all that he's discovered he would guide us to follow the institution that's been set up to replace Labour should the idiots who vote prefer that to Reform that's been set up to replace the Tories.

Meanwhile, your suggestion is sort of logical but what makes you think that anything except a tiny handful would be able to consider this idea? Ultimately, the public is resolutely determined to not get it. You can't even have a light conversation with the average pleb about questioning the way things are. And beyond that, you will find a big fistful of "gets it but doesn't get it" types and those who understand that our system, all our institutions, our social structures and so on, are completely inimical to a positive relationship with the living world and with each other.

How so you think people will ever reflect enough to transform to a position of "fuck the system"?

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