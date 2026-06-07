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Goblins Under the Apple Tree's avatar
Goblins Under the Apple Tree
1d

I very much appreciate the fact that you are confronting the most difficult matter i.e. what to actually DO about all this crap. It’s so much easier and therefore tempting (and it is certainly encouraged by the media) to just moan about how shitty everything is. Which is where I come in – I’m afraid.

The bit about dramatization is true. The rulers know this. That’s why every system of domination always worked hard to supply targets for the plebs to hate – just as long as the targets were not the rulers! Or at least not the rulers from a perspective through which they might seem vulnerable. If the rulers can’t redirect your anger, then they will work hard to ensure that they seem unassailable. Despair is always “good for business”.

It strikes me – and I think you cover this above (it’s such a rich essay that I haven’t “digested” it all yet) – that one aim of resistance is to just say NO! After all, it’s always been a hallmark of the system to keep poking everyone with “Oh my God! We have a problem here! We need to do something! Get up and panic! And accept the changes we NEED to bring in!” When everything would work out fine if these bastards just shut the fuck up and let us get on with our own lives.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
1d

I get your concern about 4IR / 2030 as it scared me to no end especially during COVID.

However, it seems that it's a ploy to make people afraid of a boogeyman and that's why they had fascists like Klaus promote it and maniacs like Altman promote it.

That's why the WEF had a talk about loss of trust and said out loud that the solution is to have more censorship and authoritarian policies.

Imagine yourself the public relations of the WEF/etc. It would be smarter to say the nice things out loud but keep the authoritarian things private. But no, they say it out loud.

They even released event 201 right before COVID. I'm sure there were many other simulations in the past that were kept away from the public so why make that one accessible?

What I notice these days is that the old 1984 like plan of keeping the world segmented is no longer working as it hurts globocorps. If they're as intelligent as we think, they need to shift away from the old plan by making the old plan look insane.

Then they can come in and be the "good guys".

We see this with Trump, where his second term is full of craziness which breaks the "America is great" illusion that persisted during Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Trump 1st term.

Biden was also craziness where they allowed him to walk around lost on stage a couple of times without anyone on his team to guide him off stage. This is not by accident and neither are Trump's insane statements.

The president is a puppet and there are ways to get him to say the right things as we have seen throughout history.

So why let Trump and Biden do crazy things?

Same reason why COVID happened the way it did.

If they wanted to trick everyone into compliance, they would have made the first rounds of the shots safe to build confidence. Then later on they could release harmful shots. Heck, they didn't even need to make them harmful directly. Pharma made shots that secretly made people sterile in Africa.

So why the clot shots? Knowing that it was a department of defense operation as they handled vaccine manufacturing since 911 bioterror Anthrax hype, perhaps it was done to make pharma look like the bad guys.

That's why you don't see alt health people like Pierre Kory and the MAHA movement bring this dod thing up. Instead they blame pharma because that's the narrative they want us to believe.

It's a controlled demolition of pharma and Gaza and Iran are a controlled demolition of Israel's influence.

We also are seeing the financial system and big oil getting tarred and feathered for speculation profiteering these days.

Mind you that gas was MORE EXPENSIVE adjusted for inflation during Bush's Iraq war than it is today.... Hmmm

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