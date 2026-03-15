Real Left

Real Left

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
3d

Unbekoming has always sounded like a half true blog.

It reminds me of libertarians that are against regulation, as if before regulations had no problems.

They're NOSTALGIA CULTISTS who fail to see that they look at history like a fairy tale.

Keep on trucking brother.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Real Left · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture