Wikimedia commons : Cover Page illustrations of Esperanto version of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

Originally published on A Plague on Both Houses substack.

Once in a while… actually a bit more than once in a while… I’ll click on a YouTube video to find out what’s happening in Left Normieville. There’s almost never a gap between what I expect to find and what I actually find, so I don’t know why I keep doing it. I’m a sucker for punishment, I guess.

They’re all still all obsessed with ‘climate collapse’ . It never ceases to amaze me how the word ‘climate’ can be shoehorned into a conversation about absolutely anything – the use of Tally sticks as an ancient instrument of finance in the Middle Ages, or a Jungian analysis of Louis XIV’s obsession with elaborate shoes. The word ‘climate’ will be subliminally inserted. There must be a school that teaches this skill. Neurolinguistic programming? Or The School of Obliquity, which posits that the insertion of ideas is more effective when done indirectly?

I don’t doubt for one millisecond that Chris Hedges would be aghast to learn that he is on a tin foil hatter’s Normie watchlist. But, in a spirit of cordial reciprocation, I think it’s only fair that we put high-profile Normies on a watchlist and then routinely fact-check them for mis-/dis- and malinformation. He’s an infuriating character at the best of times. Just when I think he’s taking a step forward, he goes and takes a step back. Often two.

Thankfully this time he had me in stitches. Not intentionally of course. I think Chris Hedges may well have a medical condition that prevents smiling, let alone cracking wise. At any rate, he recently interviewed a Harvard Professor about her latest book – The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State.

Notwithstanding that the Harvard egg head may well have written an interesting and informative book that I am tempted to get my hands on, Hedges manages to take two steps back before he even gets going. He kicks off the interview with a monologue anthropomorphising AI with an erudite Brothers Grimm adaptation: the AI devil is going to exterminate humanity unless we can get the UN to knock heads together and bash out a Global Treaty on AI. The AI bogeyman is keeping Hedges up at night. And by golly, it’s not a psyop because AI allegedly now has the AI corporate titans themselves shaking in their boots. Here’s what he says:

“An outgoing researcher at Anthropic announced that Artificial Intelligence ‘could kill all humans by the end of the decade’. His apocalyptic warning was seconded by leaders in the AI industry following incidents such as the Hugging Face cyberattack in July when more than one thousand AI systems – think of them as AI brains – broke out of their containers, colluding in secret, and mounting assaults on other computers in what is known as a swarm. The swarm tried to invade a real-world part of the web, developed its own goals rather than those assigned to it. Fortunately for OpenAI, the rogue activity was discovered and contained. But as AI systems swiftly advance, endowed with a cognitive ability far above that of humans, we may not be so fortunate in the future…”

As I typed up Chris Hedge’s fevered imaginings, I almost doubled over with laughter when I got to the bit where the magically anthropomorphised “AI brains” were “colluding in secret” to escape the prisons built for them by humans. And through an equally magical zoomorphism, they transformed into a “swarm”, presumably of deadly killer bees, to mount assaults on other computers. And just like that, Lewis Caroll was dethroned by Hedges in Wonderland.

No less remarkable than these magical transformations was their economical description in one single sentence. It took me two sentences to relay it to you, and I have neither the desire nor the ability to upstage Hedges by attempting it in one.

But, by the time I had reached the bit about AI acquiring “a cognitive ability far above that of humans”, two gin-scented tears trickled down the sides of my nose as I resigned myself to the inevitable victory of Them over Us.

The rest of the podcast is actually worth listening to, and I may even buy that Harvard Professor’s book, if only to prove my earlier point about the inevitable subliminal insertion of ‘climate collapse’ that a book about AI, written by a Harvard Professor, will contain.

But back to Chris Hedges. He arrives at a crucial point in his monologue when he acknowledges the good sense of the “corporate titans of AI” who, “in a remarkable display of unanimity, agreed that the production of AI had to slow down and needed to be regulated”. [emphasis added] and <Heavy sigh>. Let’s break this down. And since we’re dealing with yet another case of drama addiction, some well-known fictional characters might help.

Smithers: “Mr Burns, I thought you’d like to know the talking heads are calling for AI regulation.”

Mr Burns: “Excellent, Smithers. Excellent.”

So, the deranged ones who want to control and rule the world… the narcissists who have a congenital fear of losing power and control… the control addicts who need control more than a crackhead needs crack…those ones … you know the ones… the ones we call ‘They’… well, according to the Normies, They have succeeded in manufacturing thought outside of the human brain. And this ‘thought’ that allegedly occurs independently of its human manufacturers, this ‘thought’ that’s been magically reproduced outside the human brain, is going to be (if it isn’t already!) superior to the combined power of all the most superior brains that have ever existed since the beginning of time…by a factor of a quadrillion.

A slight contradiction arises at the point where we have to acknowledge that the key reason they’re trying to manufacture thought outside the human brain is because they believe it will give them even more control than they already have over the infantilised masses — over the people who actually believe that not only is it possible to manufacture human thought outside a human brain, but that the synthetically manufactured thoughts will be infinitely more powerful and scary than human cognition. But, and here’s the contradiction, these control freaks have lost control of this manufactured thought process and they now have to …erm… recontrol it with regulation, which would mean losing control of the control apparatus and surrendering said control to the Normies they’re trying to control. Who said this control game wasn’t complicated?

As I write that, I’ve just had a disturbing thought. If human beings are credulous enough to accept the proposition that it’s possible to manufacture human intelligence outside the human brain by stitching interminably long strings of computer code together with algorithmic nuts and bolts, then it stands to reason that this synthetically manufactured ‘thought process’ will probably be superior to the diminished critical thinking skills of the humans who have accepted that proposition in the first place. I therefore request that you ignore this paragraph on the grounds that it may have unwittingly derailed the whole thread of this piece. You may also wish to consider the possibility that my keyboard was hijacked by a roving AI swarm that has ingeniously sabotaged my attempt to denigrate it by getting me to argue against myself.

Where were we? Yes, the control freaks have lost control of the AI control stick, and they intend to give back control to the Normies by humbly submitting to regulation.

To test if that’s true, let’s try to think like a Machiavellian control freak, not like a Normie. First, I am going to quote from a presentation given by T. Mohr[i] at a German conference of Free Leftists. His words provide the most lucid articulation of the aim of AI control that I have heard so far. Here’s what he said about the product of AI data centres:

“The ‘product’ is control – control over what people see, what they believe, what they desire, what they are able to articulate, and what they are able to organise. And this control, once monopolised, becomes a source of accumulation that has no need of the wage relation or the market in labour. It extracts its value not from the surplus of labour…but from the total administration of the social field of perception and communication”. [emphasis added]

Does this give you a sense of how important AI is as a tool of control for the control freaks? Now, I have emphasised the word monopolised in the above text for a good reason. Monopoly is how you acquire complete control of something. It makes sense that if your control method, namely AI, is so important to the success of controlling the population, then you might want to create a monopoly over the method of control. And how might you do that? Well, here’s a thought: regulation.

Because the government is a subordinate stakeholder of the fascist Public-Private Partnership, of which They are the senior partner, government regulation will not increase transparency. Au contraire, it will decrease transparency of how AI works and, crucially, it will probably prevent entry into the AI market by actors who might actually want AI to work for people in a transparent way. What pretext do they have for preventing competition in the AI market? As Chris Hedges told us, AI is so frightening that handing it over to any ‘unregulated’ person is the surest way to see all humans killed “by the end of the decade”!

Being the cynical type, I fully expect that only the Big Tech oligarchy who are calling for regulation will be deemed ‘responsible’ enough to develop AI. Thus, AI will be monopolised in the hands of the control freaks who currently dominate it, which is rather convenient if you’re serious about control.

Here’s another little problem for the call to regulation. Seeing as nearly all governments in the West are committed to implementing the Agentic State, it’s highly likely that AI will end up being regulated by AI. This AI creature really is quite clever, is it not? There’s no way we can win.

I’m not saying that AI can’t and shouldn’t be kept in check in some way. But I think there are easier and more effective ways to stop AI dead in its tracks from doing what we don’t want it to do. For starters, ruthlessly enforce privacy rights to stop AI breaking through siloed private data to effectively create Digital ID. Ruthlessly enforce free speech rights to stop the government using AI to censor speech. Ban any form of digital ID and programmable money. Allow competitors to develop free, open-source AI, and do not support businesses that use AI to make humans redundant. And crucially, do not allow the government to implement the Agentic State.

Can we put the AI genie back in the bottle? No, we can’t. But we can defy it. The battle now is for competition that will see a better version of AI winning over Musk’s, Altman’s and Zuckerberg’s gulag AI. And we need to stop AI from creating the Agentic state, and powering digital ID and programmable money. Regulation by the corrupt Private-Public Partnership of government and Big Tech will achieve the exact opposite. The battle now is for: AI that won’t hide facts that will educate us about how the world really works; AI that won’t make humans redundant; AI that won’t dehumanise us by surveilling us, censoring us, and curtailing our freedom.

Believing that AI could kill all humans by the end of the decade because it’s magically endowed with superhuman cognition is a manifestation of both the drama addiction that has infected modern societies and magical thinking. Both are an unconscious attempt to superimpose a fantasy onto the real world, and to then convince oneself that the fantasy is real.

If you are tempted to believe in an angry and furtive AI god, take a deep breath, count to ten, and step outside the script handed to you. Think more critically. Human Intelligence is alive, dynamic, organic, and immensely complex. Its crucible is human consciousness, the complexity of which is unfathomable. If anything really is mysterious and magical, it’s human intelligence and consciousness. This live, dynamic, and organic miracle of nature can’t be manufactured inside a dead computer. The term Artificial Intelligence is an oxymoron; a contradiction in terms. Intelligence is not intelligence if it’s artificial. Giving the name ‘Artificial Intelligence’ to computer algorithms is a joke, and the joke’s on you if you believe the ‘intelligence’ bit.

If we don’t know that, we have been alienated from our own humanity; from our own souls. If we don’t know that, we are not defiant humans; we are defeated humans. The choice before us is a simple one: defy the controllers or surrender to them.

Will AI really “kill all humans by the end of the decade”? Sorry to disappoint the misanthropists out there, but that’s just wishful thinking.

[i] T. Mohr’s work can be found at: https://magma-magazin.info/author/t-mohr/

Updated on 15/11/26 to provide more appropriate attribution, with footnote, to the quote about the purpose of the product of AI data centres.

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