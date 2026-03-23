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Ouessante
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The Left hasn't been able to disinfect itself of Trotskyism, the pretend socialism, the now Blairite move to globalistic corporate-governmental dominion, suspiciously close to Mussolini's definition of his regime, whether globalisic or hegemonic being the only cleavage line.

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